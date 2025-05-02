India Blocks Pakistan PM's YouTube Amid Security Tensions
India has blocked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel, citing national security concerns after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The action follows the blocking of 16 other Pakistani channels, and objections to the BBC's coverage of the incident.
In a move highlighting escalating tensions, India's government has blocked the YouTube channel of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This follows a significant terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region. A government order cited national security and public order as reasons for the block.
The government had initially blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels earlier this week. These channels were accused of spreading false, provocative, and communally sensitive content regarding India. Additionally, concerns were raised over the BBC's coverage of the Pahalgam attack.
Following the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives, including those of tourists, recommendations were made by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The monitoring of BBC's reporting, which used controversial terminology, is also underway as part of this security clampdown.
