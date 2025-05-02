Legal Hurdles Stall Asset Confirmation: A Deep Dive into Enforcement Directorate's 2024-25 Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's federal probe agency, finds itself embroiled in widespread litigation due to significant legal challenges surrounding the confirmation of assets worth over Rs 50,000 crore. These have been provisionally attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as outlined in the latest report.

The ED is empowered to attach suspicious assets during investigations, pending confirmation from the Adjudicating Authority within 180 days. However, legal issues such as quorum requirements and time-limit interpretations have led to numerous legal proceedings, leaving a significant portion of assets unconfirmed.

The report also highlights acute manpower shortages within the agency, tasked with enforcing multiple laws. The ED's challenges are further compounded by the global anti-money laundering body's call for increased resources, given India's complex and voluminous money laundering investigation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)