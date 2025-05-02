Left Menu

Delhi Court Issues Notices to Congress Leaders in National Herald Case

A Delhi court issued notices to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. The court highlighted the right to be heard as part of a fair trial, underlining India's shift towards citizen-centric criminal procedures. The case involves alleged money laundering linked to the Associated Journals Limited.

Delhi Court Issues Notices to Congress Leaders in National Herald Case
A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha's leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi in the high-profile National Herald money laundering case.

The court, presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, emphasized the critical right to be heard at the time the chargesheet was taken into cognisance, reinforcing the importance of a fair trial.

The court's notice also extended to other prominent figures and entities like Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd, and Sunil Bhandari, all charged under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Enforcement Directorate initiated this investigation in 2021, probing a criminal conspiracy involving alleged fraudulent conversion of assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

