Escalating Tensions: Mangaluru's Recent Incidents Stir Safety Concerns

In a concerning development, two separate attacks in Mangaluru on Friday have raised alarms over escalating communal tensions in coastal Karnataka. Authorities are investigating these incidents amid fears of potential links to earlier events in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The first incident involved an attempted assault on Luqman, a local fish trader, by unidentified assailants in a car near the Kuntikan locality. Thanks to a quick-thinking passerby who raised an alarm, the attackers fled, leaving Luqman requiring medical attention. Police have secured CCTV footage and are examining it for clues.

In another attack around the same time, three unidentified individuals assaulted Naushad, a youth on his way to the market in Kannur, Mangaluru's outskirts. Naushad is currently being treated in a private hospital. These incidents feed into ongoing communal tensions, notably following the killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty on May 1.

