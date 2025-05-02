Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits Stamp Vendor in Two-Decade-Old Bribery Case

Aman Bhatia, a stamp vendor, was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a two-decade-old bribery case. Despite being classified as a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the court found no evidence of bribe demand or acceptance, overturning previous convictions by lower courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:21 IST
Supreme Court Acquits Stamp Vendor in Two-Decade-Old Bribery Case
vendor
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court acquitted Aman Bhatia, a Delhi-based stamp vendor, overturning his previous conviction in a bribery case that spanned two decades.

Despite being classified as a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the apex court found the evidence insufficient to uphold charges of bribery against Bhatia.

This ruling highlights the critical importance of concrete evidence in corruption cases, especially when allegations date back several years. The comprehensive definition of 'public servant' under the Act was also emphasized by the bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025