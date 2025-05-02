Supreme Court Acquits Stamp Vendor in Two-Decade-Old Bribery Case

In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court acquitted Aman Bhatia, a Delhi-based stamp vendor, overturning his previous conviction in a bribery case that spanned two decades.

Despite being classified as a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the apex court found the evidence insufficient to uphold charges of bribery against Bhatia.

This ruling highlights the critical importance of concrete evidence in corruption cases, especially when allegations date back several years. The comprehensive definition of 'public servant' under the Act was also emphasized by the bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)