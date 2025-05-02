Supreme Court Acquits Stamp Vendor in Two-Decade-Old Bribery Case
Aman Bhatia, a stamp vendor, was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a two-decade-old bribery case. Despite being classified as a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the court found no evidence of bribe demand or acceptance, overturning previous convictions by lower courts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court acquitted Aman Bhatia, a Delhi-based stamp vendor, overturning his previous conviction in a bribery case that spanned two decades.
Despite being classified as a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the apex court found the evidence insufficient to uphold charges of bribery against Bhatia.
This ruling highlights the critical importance of concrete evidence in corruption cases, especially when allegations date back several years. The comprehensive definition of 'public servant' under the Act was also emphasized by the bench.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement