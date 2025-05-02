High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Unexpected Iran Negotiations

In a surprising diplomatic shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has opened negotiations with Iran, catching Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off guard. These talks aim to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief, yet hinge on Iran's agreement to limit uranium enrichment.

The negotiations, which stem from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), focus on extending the duration of restrictions and expanding clauses that restrict Iran's nuclear program, while offering sanctions relief for compliance. This comes as tensions rise over Iran's right to enrich uranium, a point of contention between Tehran and Washington.

Advocates like former negotiator Dennis Ross emphasize the need for a permanent structural change in Iran's nuclear capabilities. However, obstacles remain, including Jerusalem's demands for a complete halt to enrichment and Washington's push to address Iran's ballistic missile program, adding layers of complexity to these high-stakes talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)