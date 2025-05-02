Surprise Jobs Data Shifts Fed Rate Cut Expectations
Barclays and Goldman Sachs have revised their expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve's next interest rate cut to July, following a robust jobs report. Previously, a June rate cut was anticipated. The April data revealed significant nonfarm payroll increases and a stable unemployment rate of 4.2%.
Updated: 02-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:52 IST
On Friday, Barclays and Goldman Sachs announced changes to their forecasts for the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate cut.
Following a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report, the financial giants now project the rate cut to occur in July, instead of the previously expected June.
The April report highlighted a substantial boost in nonfarm payrolls and an unemployment rate that remains steady at 4.2%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
