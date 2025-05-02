Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident: Medical Student Among Victims

Two young men, including a medical student, drowned while bathing in a canal in Salekasa tehsil. Prashant Narendra Patle and Pratik Daulat Bisen were identified as the deceased. Their friend Sumit attempted to rescue them but narrowly escaped due to the strong current. Bodies were recovered 100 metres away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday, two young men drowned while bathing in a canal in Salekasa tehsil, police reported. Among the victims was Pratik Daulat Bisen, a medical student.

The unfortunate event occurred around noon at the Pujaritola dam canal near Limbatola village, noted an official. The victims, Prashant Narendra Patle and Pratik Daulat Bisen, hailed from Gorre village.

A friend, Sumit, made a brave attempt to save the duo but was nearly swept away by the strong current. Fortunately, he managed to grab a tree branch and survived. The bodies were eventually found 100 metres from where the tragedy occurred, according to District Disaster Management Officer Rajan Choubey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

