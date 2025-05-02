Tragic Drowning Incident: Medical Student Among Victims

In a tragic incident on Friday, two young men drowned while bathing in a canal in Salekasa tehsil, police reported. Among the victims was Pratik Daulat Bisen, a medical student.

The unfortunate event occurred around noon at the Pujaritola dam canal near Limbatola village, noted an official. The victims, Prashant Narendra Patle and Pratik Daulat Bisen, hailed from Gorre village.

A friend, Sumit, made a brave attempt to save the duo but was nearly swept away by the strong current. Fortunately, he managed to grab a tree branch and survived. The bodies were eventually found 100 metres from where the tragedy occurred, according to District Disaster Management Officer Rajan Choubey.

(With inputs from agencies.)