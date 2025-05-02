Benin’s Clampdown on Media Raises Alarms Over Press Freedom Amid Digital Code Debate

In a concerning escalation of media repression, Benin's authorities have launched a sweeping wave of sanctions targeting independent media outlets, prompting urgent calls from international human rights organizations for the protection of press freedom and freedom of expression. Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and Internet Without Borders have united in condemnation of the actions taken by the country’s media regulator, the High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC), which many argue is misusing existing legal provisions to stifle critical journalism.

This clampdown occurs at a pivotal moment as Benin’s parliament deliberates revisions to the Digital Code—legislation that fundamentally shapes the rights to free speech and journalistic activity in the digital era. Advocates say this revision process presents a vital opportunity to address the legal frameworks enabling censorship and to realign the nation’s media laws with international human rights standards.

A Pattern of Silencing Dissent

Since January 2025, the HAAC has imposed suspensions on a growing list of media platforms, including two newspapers, three news websites, and even a TikTok news channel—sanctions that remain in place “until further notice.” These actions follow a concerning pattern observed over the past two years, whereby media houses airing dissenting or investigative content find themselves swiftly targeted by regulatory penalties.

On 12 March 2025, Bénin Web TV, a prominent online media outlet, was suspended, and the press credentials of its managing director were revoked. The HAAC claimed that the outlet published two articles with “inaccurate information”—one discussing alleged discrepancies in the authority’s budget request to Parliament, and another criticizing a request made by the HAAC president for a new company vehicle.

Similarly, on 21 January 2025, the print newspaper Le Patriote and its website were sanctioned after publishing an editorial that criticized the government’s response to a terrorist attack on Benin’s northern border with Burkina Faso and Niger. The publication’s editor told Amnesty International, “My newspaper was one of the few that gave a voice to all sides. Given the current climate, the media will no longer take the risk of covering security issues unless the information comes directly from the government.”

The economic fallout has been immediate and severe. Le Patriote’s editorial team, which included a dozen journalists, now finds itself unemployed. Bénin Web TV has lost advertising revenue as businesses shy away from associating with a politically sensitive outlet. A letter reviewed by Amnesty International confirms that sponsors have begun pulling out, citing regulatory uncertainty and reputational risk.

Long-Standing Restrictions Escalate

The recent wave of suspensions follows a broader crackdown that intensified in 2023 and 2024. In February 2024, the press conglomerate La Gazette du Golfe laid off its entire staff after the HAAC suspended its operations the previous year. In January 2024, four digital news entities—Crystal News, Reporter Médias Monde, Les Pharaons, and the TikTok-based Madame Actu—were abruptly suspended. The HAAC justified the move by labeling these platforms as “unauthorized” and accused them of broadcasting unverified content without appropriate permissions. Yet, the official communiqué failed to identify specific articles or videos that breached regulations.

This method of blanket censorship has raised alarm among press freedom defenders, particularly because it disregards the principle of proportionality established under international law. According to the UN Human Rights Committee, such broad bans on journalistic platforms and licensing requirements to report news are fundamentally incompatible with the right to freedom of expression.

“None of the legitimate grounds for restriction of freedom of expression set out in international law are invoked in these cases of censorship,” said Sadibou Marong, RSF’s Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. “HAAC’s sanctions threaten not only press freedom but also the livelihoods of journalists and the sustainability of media outlets. This is an intolerable interference.”

Digital Code Revisions: A Chance to Reverse Course

Much of the current repression finds legal backing in Benin’s Digital Code, a set of laws passed in 2018 under President Patrice Talon that has been widely criticized for criminalizing online speech and empowering regulatory overreach. The Code provides HAAC and other authorities with the ability to sanction, suspend, and even prosecute journalists under broad interpretations of “digital offenses.”

However, a new bill under parliamentary review could change that. Civil society organizations, including Internet Without Borders, are urging lawmakers to use this legislative window to correct the overly punitive nature of the existing framework.

“The HAAC relies on the current Digital Code to punish all those who commit ‘criminal acts,’ often based on vague interpretations,” said Qemal Affagnon, West Africa Regional Coordinator at Internet Without Borders. “The bill currently under review is a chance to adopt reforms that reflect the recommendations accepted by the Beninese government during the 4th Universal Periodic Review in 2023. This includes ensuring that HAAC is independent, and not a tool for censorship.”

International Scrutiny and Domestic Backlash

Benin, once celebrated as a model of democratic stability in West Africa, has witnessed a sharp decline in civil liberties in recent years. The country’s ranking in the RSF World Press Freedom Index has steadily fallen, and the current situation may further erode its democratic credentials on the global stage.

Critics warn that unless the Digital Code is substantially reformed and the HAAC restructured to function independently of political influence, Benin’s media landscape may deteriorate beyond repair. There is growing fear that censorship and economic punishment could drive independent journalism underground, leaving only state-sponsored narratives to dominate public discourse.

A Call to Action

Amnesty International, RSF, and Internet Without Borders are jointly calling on Benin’s government to:

End the arbitrary suspension of media outlets and immediately reinstate affected platforms.

Amend the Digital Code to ensure compliance with international standards on freedom of expression.

Guarantee the independence of the HAAC through legal and structural reforms.

Cease all punitive actions that threaten the viability of independent journalism.

The coming weeks are crucial. The ongoing parliamentary debate on the Digital Code may determine the fate of media freedom in Benin for years to come. Whether the government seizes this opportunity to enact meaningful reforms—or continues down the path of repression—will have profound consequences for the nation’s democracy and civic space.