Tensions Rise Over Alleged Rape Case in Nainital Amidst Protests
Protests erupted in Nainital following the alleged rape of a minor by an elderly man, drawing religious groups from Vrindavan. The police conducted a flag march to ensure safety. Amidst controversies of a demolition notice, legal proceedings are scrutinized, while authorities urge calm and correct procedures.
Protests surged in Nainital on Friday after reports of the alleged rape of a 12-year-old by a 75-year-old man from a minority community emerged. Religious groups, including those from Vrindavan, have joined the protests in the region, causing heightened communal tensions.
In response, police conducted a flag march in the tourist hotspot to reassure both residents and visitors of their security. According to SP Jagdish Chandra, this move was to demonstrate the police's vigilance and restoration of peace in the area. Notably, the accused has been apprehended and charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Adding to the chaos, a division bench of the Uttarakhand High Court criticized local municipal authorities for issuing a demolition notice to the accused's wife, an action perceived as exacerbating tensions. This led the Nainital Nagar Palika to issue an apology and retract the notices. Meanwhile, security remains tight, with significant checks in place to maintain peace and prevent misinformation spread on social media. Tourists have been assured of their safety while visiting the region.
