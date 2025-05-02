Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Telangana Model in National Caste Survey

The Congress party urges the adoption of the Telangana model for a national caste survey, challenging the government's commitment to social justice. They demand the removal of the 50% reservation cap and implementation of Article 15(5). The discussion follows recent government concessions on caste census inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has called on the Central Government to adopt the Telangana model for conducting nationwide caste surveys, emphasizing fairness and transparency. They claim the issue symbolizes a standoff between superficial bravado versus addressing real social justice concerns.

During a recent meeting of the Congress Working Committee, key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, reiterated the party's stance. Gandhi stressed that an accurate caste enumeration is just the initial step toward broader social equality. The party is advocating for the removal of the current 50% reservation cap and the implementation of Article 15(5) which deals with reservations in private educational institutions.

The move comes after years of government opposition, recently culminating in an announcement to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. Congress remains critical, however, citing a lack of detailed plans and financial commitment. The government countered, accusing the opposition of leveraging the caste survey for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

