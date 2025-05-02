Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Amid Citizenship Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens, prompting a political confrontation. Sarma suggests Gogoi's ties to Pakistan require investigation. Gogoi rebuts, highlighting political motives. The dispute intensifies speculation over Gogoi's family's nationality and his past visit to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhubri | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:45 IST
Controversy Surrounds Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Amid Citizenship Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred a political storm by alleging that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens. Sarma has called for an investigation into Gogoi's past visit to Pakistan, raising questions about his family's nationality and international ties.

The Chief Minister claims to have evidence supporting his allegations and insists on police summoning Gogoi for a statement regarding his foreign connections. Sarma's remarks have ignited a political confrontation, with Gogoi firm in his defense, asserting that public attention is on genuine issues facing Assam.

The allegations have added fuel to an ongoing political tussle between Sarma and Gogoi, as the Chief Minister suggests potential involvement of international figures in Indian affairs, linking them to Gogoi's British wife. The unfolding controversy continues to captivate public interest, with legal and diplomatic implications looming large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025