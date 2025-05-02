Controversy Surrounds Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Amid Citizenship Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred a political storm by alleging that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens. Sarma has called for an investigation into Gogoi's past visit to Pakistan, raising questions about his family's nationality and international ties.

The Chief Minister claims to have evidence supporting his allegations and insists on police summoning Gogoi for a statement regarding his foreign connections. Sarma's remarks have ignited a political confrontation, with Gogoi firm in his defense, asserting that public attention is on genuine issues facing Assam.

The allegations have added fuel to an ongoing political tussle between Sarma and Gogoi, as the Chief Minister suggests potential involvement of international figures in Indian affairs, linking them to Gogoi's British wife. The unfolding controversy continues to captivate public interest, with legal and diplomatic implications looming large.

(With inputs from agencies.)