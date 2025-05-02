Sweeping Cuts: Trump's Budget Proposal Reshapes Health Spending

The White House has announced an ambitious plan to slash U.S. health spending by over 25% for the next fiscal year, singling out the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for major budgetary reductions.

Under President Donald Trump's new budget proposal released on Friday, a sharp reduction of $163 billion in federal spending is planned, affecting critical sectors such as health, education, and housing, while simultaneously boosting expenditure on defense and border security.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) faces a proposed $33.3 billion cut, downsizing its budget to $93.8 billion. The NIH could see its funding slashed by 40%, while the CDC's budget may be nearly halved, prompting significant restructuring and potential closures within these vital organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)