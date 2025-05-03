EU Urges Restraint: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The European Union has called for restraint from India and Pakistan as tensions mount following the Pahalgam terror attack. The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, held separate discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, urging both nations to pursue dialogue to ease tensions.

High Representative Kallas expressed alarm over the escalating situation, emphasizing that escalation benefits no one. She shared her concerns via social media, while Jaishankar welcomed the EU's condemnation of terrorism in all forms. The growing unrest between the neighboring countries follows involvement in the Pahalgam attack that resulted in significant casualties.

The international appeal for restraint continues with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent interactions with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Jaishankar. Meanwhile, India has announced punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, leading to further retaliatory actions from Pakistan, such as airspace closures.

(With inputs from agencies.)