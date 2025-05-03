Left Menu

Hindu Man Voluntarily Dismantles Home Tomb Amidst Controversy

A Hindu man named Dheeraj voluntarily dismantled a tomb he had constructed inside his home. This action followed complaints filed by the Rashtriya Yogi Sena and the intervention of local police. Allegations also surfaced regarding potential religious conversion influences in the village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:58 IST
Hindu Man Voluntarily Dismantles Home Tomb Amidst Controversy
tomb
  • Country:
  • India

A Hindu man, identified as Dheeraj, took down a tomb he had installed inside his home on Friday, following law enforcement involvement in Bilsanda, authorities reported.

The decision came after Rashtriya Yogi Sena, a local right-wing group, lodged a formal complaint, prompting local police to address the issue.

According to SHO Siddhant Sharma, the man's actions were reportedly influenced by interactions with another community, sparking allegations of promoting religious conversions among villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025