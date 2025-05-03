Hindu Man Voluntarily Dismantles Home Tomb Amidst Controversy

A Hindu man, identified as Dheeraj, took down a tomb he had installed inside his home on Friday, following law enforcement involvement in Bilsanda, authorities reported.

The decision came after Rashtriya Yogi Sena, a local right-wing group, lodged a formal complaint, prompting local police to address the issue.

According to SHO Siddhant Sharma, the man's actions were reportedly influenced by interactions with another community, sparking allegations of promoting religious conversions among villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)