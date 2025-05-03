Israeli Strikes Intensify: Warning to Syria's New Islamist Leaders

Late on Friday, Israeli military strikes targeted regions near Damascus, Hama, and Daraa in Syria, according to the state news agency SANA.

The strikes resulted in the death of one civilian in the Damascus countryside and injuries to four others in Hama. Israeli actions are perceived as warnings to the new Islamist authorities in Syria, whom Israel considers a potential border threat.

The Israeli army confirmed targeting military sites, including anti-aircraft cannons and missile infrastructure. Previous strikes aimed at preventing Sunni Muslim Islamist fighters, who overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, from consolidating power, also emphasized support for the Druze minority.

(With inputs from agencies.)