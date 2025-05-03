Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Intensify: Warning to Syria's New Islamist Leaders

Israeli military strikes targeted areas near Damascus, Hama, and Daraa in Syria, killing one civilian and injuring four others. The strikes serve as a warning to Syria's new Islamist rulers. Israel confirmed the actions were aimed at military infrastructure and in support of the Druze minority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 04:28 IST
Israeli Strikes Intensify: Warning to Syria's New Islamist Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late on Friday, Israeli military strikes targeted regions near Damascus, Hama, and Daraa in Syria, according to the state news agency SANA.

The strikes resulted in the death of one civilian in the Damascus countryside and injuries to four others in Hama. Israeli actions are perceived as warnings to the new Islamist authorities in Syria, whom Israel considers a potential border threat.

The Israeli army confirmed targeting military sites, including anti-aircraft cannons and missile infrastructure. Previous strikes aimed at preventing Sunni Muslim Islamist fighters, who overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, from consolidating power, also emphasized support for the Druze minority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025