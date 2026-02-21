Left Menu

Pratikur Rahaman's Defection: A Game-Changer for West Bengal Politics?

Pratikur Rahaman's shift from CPI(M) to TMC ahead of West Bengal elections is seen as a strategic boost for TMC amidst dwindling support. Rahaman alleges nepotism and gag culture in CPI(M) as reasons for his departure. Experts predict challenges for Rahaman adapting to TMC's political dynamics.

Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:19 IST
In a significant political development, Pratikur Rahaman, a prominent young leader from CPI(M), switched allegiance to TMC, creating a stir in West Bengal's political landscape. This move comes at a crucial time ahead of the fiercely contested state elections, highlighting TMC's bid to regain lost ground among Muslim voters.

Rahaman, known for his fiery stance against TMC's policies, cited disillusionment with CPI(M)'s internal dynamics, including allegations of nepotism and a suppressive atmosphere, as reasons for his departure. His resignation on February 16 followed months of public discontent over the leadership's refusal to accept diverse viewpoints.

Political analysts suggest Rahaman's transition could bring fresh energy to TMC's campaign, especially in Muslim-majority districts. However, they caution that his integration into the TMC may pose challenges due to cultural differences within the party. The defection underscores a broader trend of strategic moves in West Bengal politics amid shifting alliances and loyalties.

