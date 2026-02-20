The Strength of Women: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun's 'Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars'
Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun's film "Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars" centers on women's role in Chad's society. The film showcases Kellou, a teenager navigating her supernatural powers, and emphasizes themes of female empowerment and cultural resistance amidst Chad's history of conflict.
In his latest film, "Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars," acclaimed Chadian filmmaker Mahamat-Saleh Haroun aims to spotlight the vital role of women within Chad's social structure. This gripping narrative unfolds at the Berlin Film Festival, where Haroun competes for the prestigious Golden Bear award.
The film takes place in a country scarred by persistent civil wars. It follows 17-year-old Kellou, played by emerging actress Maimouna Miawama, as she discovers newfound supernatural abilities that complicate her existence in a fragile community. Teaming up with Aya, portrayed by Achouackh Abakar Souleymane, they tackle themes of female empowerment and cultural perseverance.
Both Miawama and Souleymane acknowledge the emotional depth and inspirational message offered by the film. Miawama embraces the challenge of her first lead role, while Souleymane celebrates the strength and resilience inherent in women's roles, hoping viewers gain a sense of empowerment and the courage to face life's challenges head-on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
