Left Menu

The Strength of Women: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun's 'Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars'

Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun's film "Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars" centers on women's role in Chad's society. The film showcases Kellou, a teenager navigating her supernatural powers, and emphasizes themes of female empowerment and cultural resistance amidst Chad's history of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:40 IST
The Strength of Women: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun's 'Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars'

In his latest film, "Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars," acclaimed Chadian filmmaker Mahamat-Saleh Haroun aims to spotlight the vital role of women within Chad's social structure. This gripping narrative unfolds at the Berlin Film Festival, where Haroun competes for the prestigious Golden Bear award.

The film takes place in a country scarred by persistent civil wars. It follows 17-year-old Kellou, played by emerging actress Maimouna Miawama, as she discovers newfound supernatural abilities that complicate her existence in a fragile community. Teaming up with Aya, portrayed by Achouackh Abakar Souleymane, they tackle themes of female empowerment and cultural perseverance.

Both Miawama and Souleymane acknowledge the emotional depth and inspirational message offered by the film. Miawama embraces the challenge of her first lead role, while Souleymane celebrates the strength and resilience inherent in women's roles, hoping viewers gain a sense of empowerment and the courage to face life's challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

 India
2
Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

 India
3
Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

 India
4
Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026