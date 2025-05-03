Left Menu

Former Abercrombie CEO Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial

A federal judge ruled that Michael Jeffries, former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, is incompetent to stand trial for sex trafficking charges due to severe mental health conditions. He will be hospitalized for up to four months to evaluate if his condition can be improved.

A federal judge has determined that Michael Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, is not mentally competent to stand trial on sex trafficking charges. The decision was influenced by Jeffries' severe cognitive impairments, which reportedly include Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

The court ordered Jeffries to be placed in a hospital for a period of up to four months, intending to assess whether his mental health condition can be sufficiently improved to proceed with the trial. The 80-year-old has been on a USD 10 million bond since his not guilty plea in October.

Jeffries, alongside his partner and another individual, faces accusations of luring men to drug-fueled parties. His defense has pointed to medical evaluations indicating an irreversible decline in his cognitive function.

