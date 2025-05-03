Left Menu

Ethnic Strife Anniversary Halts Life in Manipur

A shutdown was observed in Manipur, affecting daily life in both the Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley and Kuki-dominated hill districts. The shutdown marked two years since the outbreak of ethnic clashes that resulted in over 260 deaths. Commemorative events and heightened security were evident across the state.

Updated: 03-05-2025 09:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In observance of the second anniversary of ethnic clashes, various groups called for a shutdown in Manipur on Saturday, disrupting normal life in both the Maitei-controlled Imphal Valley and Kuki-dominated hill districts.

The Meitei group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and the Kuki Students Organisation enforced the shutdown in valley and hill districts, respectively. The 2023 clashes left over 260 people dead, 1,500 injured, and displaced over 70,000 individuals.

Key landmarks stayed closed, and security forces ensured peace. COCOMI organized the 'Manipur Peoples' Convention' in Imphal, while the Kuki community observed 'Day of Separation', demanding a separate territory. Remembrance events were held at important sites across the region.

