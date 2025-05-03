Mangaluru Stays Calm Amidst Rising Tensions: A Close Inspection

The city of Mangaluru remained calm on Saturday after the recent murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty sparked tension. Authorities ensured no further disturbances occurred after Shetty was killed within the Bajpe police station limits, leading to a bandh call by the VHP.

In response, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the city, engaging in high-level discussions with top police officials. They reviewed security arrangements and urged the public to remain calm, promising strict action against those involved in violence.

Despite the tense atmosphere, KSRTC operated limited services, and markets reopened with minimal staff. Prohibitory orders under section 163 remain effective across Mangaluru City limits to safeguard public peace, while police maintain strict vigilance over sensitive areas to prevent any potential unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)