Left Menu

Mangaluru Stays Calm Amidst Rising Tensions: A Close Inspection

The city of Mangaluru remains peaceful following the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. High-level discussions and security measures were implemented to prevent further disruptions. The government urged for calm, promising strict action against violators. Prohibitory orders remain in effect to maintain public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:18 IST
Mangaluru Stays Calm Amidst Rising Tensions: A Close Inspection
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Mangaluru remained calm on Saturday after the recent murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty sparked tension. Authorities ensured no further disturbances occurred after Shetty was killed within the Bajpe police station limits, leading to a bandh call by the VHP.

In response, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the city, engaging in high-level discussions with top police officials. They reviewed security arrangements and urged the public to remain calm, promising strict action against those involved in violence.

Despite the tense atmosphere, KSRTC operated limited services, and markets reopened with minimal staff. Prohibitory orders under section 163 remain effective across Mangaluru City limits to safeguard public peace, while police maintain strict vigilance over sensitive areas to prevent any potential unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025