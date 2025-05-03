Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Teen Found in Japanese Park

A teenage girl, aged between 14 and 16, was found hanging from a tree in Japanese Park, Delhi. Authorities suspect suicide but are continuing investigations. Forensics have been employed to examine the scene and efforts are ongoing to determine her identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:02 IST
Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Teen Found in Japanese Park
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, an unidentified teenage girl was discovered hanging from a tree in Japanese Park, located in Delhi's Rohini area, early on Saturday morning. The authorities have started a meticulous investigation into the case, suspecting it to be a suicide.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel, the girl's body was found at approximately 6:45 AM, based on a tip-off from a passerby who promptly alerted the Prashant Vihar police station. Responding swiftly, the police arrived at the scene, where they found the girl suspended by a dupatta tied to a tree.

With her slippers lying at the base of the tree, investigators speculate she removed them before the tragic act. There were no visible signs of external injuries, as per the initial observation by the police. The area was sealed off, and forensic experts alongside a crime investigation unit methodically combed the scene for evidence. Efforts to identify the girl are ongoing, involving a review of missing persons reports and inquiries in the vicinity. The authorities have lodged a case and are determined to uncover the true sequence of events leading to this sorrowful incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025