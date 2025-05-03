Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Teen Found in Japanese Park

In a tragic incident, an unidentified teenage girl was discovered hanging from a tree in Japanese Park, located in Delhi's Rohini area, early on Saturday morning. The authorities have started a meticulous investigation into the case, suspecting it to be a suicide.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel, the girl's body was found at approximately 6:45 AM, based on a tip-off from a passerby who promptly alerted the Prashant Vihar police station. Responding swiftly, the police arrived at the scene, where they found the girl suspended by a dupatta tied to a tree.

With her slippers lying at the base of the tree, investigators speculate she removed them before the tragic act. There were no visible signs of external injuries, as per the initial observation by the police. The area was sealed off, and forensic experts alongside a crime investigation unit methodically combed the scene for evidence. Efforts to identify the girl are ongoing, involving a review of missing persons reports and inquiries in the vicinity. The authorities have lodged a case and are determined to uncover the true sequence of events leading to this sorrowful incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)