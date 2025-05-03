James Meager Celebrates Opening of Game Bird Hunting Season at Sinclair Wetlands

As dawn broke over Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau / Sinclair Wetlands, nestled in the expansive 315-hectare landscape south of Dunedin, the air was alive with the sound of wings, the crack of gunfire, and the camaraderie of tradition. Among the thousands of New Zealanders participating in the annual game bird hunting season opener was none other than Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager.

Joined by fellow enthusiasts at the wetland site—carefully preserved and managed by Fish & Game New Zealand—Minister Meager greeted the sunrise shoulder-to-shoulder with hunters from across the region. The Sinclair Wetlands, part of the broader Lakes Waihola-Waipori system, provided a perfect backdrop to honor a practice deeply woven into New Zealand’s cultural and environmental fabric.

“It was awesome being out there with fellow hunters as the sun rose on opening day,” Meager reflected. “There’s something deeply grounding about harvesting your own food and sharing those skills with the next generation.”

Sustainability at the Heart of the Hunt

This year’s opening day saw approximately 60,000 hunters across Aotearoa flock to wetlands, rivers, and remote waterways. Many had traveled from urban centres, underscoring the enduring appeal of this traditional outdoor pursuit. But Meager was quick to point out that the event is about much more than recreation.

“This isn't just about sport—it’s about sustainable food harvesting, passing down life skills, and preserving the cultural identity of hunting communities,” he emphasized. “We’ve been doing this for generations, and it continues to evolve with environmental care in mind.”

The Minister also highlighted the important role of Fish & Game New Zealand, whose regional teams work year-round to ensure populations of mallards, paradise shelducks, and other game birds are managed responsibly. This includes wetland restoration efforts, habitat preservation, and regulatory oversight to protect biodiversity.

Bringing Together Conservation and Community

Meager stressed the importance of recognizing hunters not only as users of the land but also as stewards of it. “There’s real value in the knowledge that comes with sourcing food from nature. Hunters understand the responsibility involved. They’re part of the conservation solution.”

His appearance at the event also reinforced the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting New Zealand’s outdoor heritage. Meager reaffirmed his goal of reducing red tape and making hunting and fishing more accessible to all Kiwis—especially young people, families, and those living in cities.

“What I saw today were people from all walks of life connecting through shared values—respect for nature, self-reliance, and community,” he said. “We will continue to ensure that Fish & Game is a responsive, accountable organization that delivers value to licence-holders and contributes meaningfully to conservation.”

Looking Ahead: Tradition with a Modern Touch

As Meager concluded his visit to Sinclair Wetlands, he left with a renewed sense of purpose and pride in New Zealand’s game bird hunting traditions. The season opener marks the beginning of months of activity in rural communities, supporting local economies and reinforcing the connections between people and place.

From Te Anau to Taupō, the chorus of waterfowl and the presence of families in duck blinds will serve as a reminder that New Zealand’s wild spaces are more than just landscapes—they are living legacies. With government support and community care, Meager envisions a future where responsible hunting continues to thrive alongside conservation.