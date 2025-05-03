Indian Consulates Hold Condolence Meetings for Pahalgam Tragedy Victims

Indian diplomatic missions in Shanghai and Guangzhou have come together to conduct condolence meetings in remembrance of the victims who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. This collective expression of sorrow was led by consulate officials with participation from the Indian diaspora.

In Shanghai, Consul General Pratik Mathur, along with consulate staff and Indian community members, led the gathering to pay their respects. A post on social media highlighted the gathering's commitment to offer heartfelt condolences for those affected by the attack.

Guangzhou's consulate meeting saw over 60 attendees despite the ongoing 'Labour Day' holidays. Consul General Shambhu Hakki addressed the sombre group, condemning the attack and standing in unity against terrorism. Attendees participated in tributes, marking their sorrow in a ‘Condolence Book’ and through flower offerings.

