India Halts All Pakistan Imports Following Pahalgam Attack

India has banned all imports from Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, citing national security. This decision halts inbound shipments, further souring trade relations. Exports to Pakistan in 2024-25 reached USD 447.65 million, while imports were minimal at USD 0.42 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unprecedented move, India has imposed an immediate ban on the import of all goods from Pakistan, a decision driven by national security concerns following last month's devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The sweeping prohibition is expected to further strain the already fragile trade ties between the two nations, as the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has ordered a complete halt on inbound shipments from Pakistan. The drastic measure follows a history of tensions exacerbated by the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Additionally, India has taken steps, such as closing the Attari land-transit post and suspending the Indus Water Treaty, to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and economically. The prohibition also marks a significant drop in Pakistan's exports to India, which were already reduced following previous retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

