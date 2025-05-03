Strengthening Ties: Japanese Delegation Visits Assam

A 45-member Japanese delegation is set to visit Assam over the weekend, highlighting the growing ties between Japan and the Indian state. The group, led by Speaker Nikita Fukushiro, will engage in discussions with local political leaders and assess Japanese-aided projects in the area.

Upon arrival, the delegation will meet Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma before heading to the legislative assembly for an interaction with elected representatives. This meeting will be attended by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and will be followed by a cultural program and dinner.

The delegation's schedule includes visits to the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and the Tata Semiconductor and Testing Facility to evaluate ongoing collaborations. The Chief Minister, who had earlier extended an invitation to Fukushiro during a January visit to Japan, expressed optimism about the benefits stemming from this diplomatic engagement.

