Mysterious Death of Teen Post-Exams in West Bengal

A 16-year-old boy was found dead with injuries in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, under mysterious circumstances. He was discovered under a mango tree near his home after being reported missing. Authorities are investigating the cause of death following his recent Class 10 board exam results.

Updated: 03-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:34 IST
Mysterious Death of Teen Post-Exams in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy has tragically died under suspicious circumstances in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police reported on Saturday. The youngster, who bore unusual injuries on his arms and legs, was discovered beneath a mango tree close to his residence in Rahara.

Authorities revealed the boy had recently completed his Class 10 board exams, with the results disclosed just a day earlier. He left home on Friday night and subsequently went missing. Upon being found the following morning, he was urgently transported to a private hospital in Kolkata, where doctors unfortunately declared him brought dead.

The police have sent his body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death as investigations continue to uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding this young life abruptly ended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

