Missile Tensions: Houthi Forces Target Israel Amid Escalating Conflict
Houthi forces launched a missile from Yemen that was intercepted by Israel's military. This marks the third attack in 24 hours by the Iran-aligned group. The attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians during the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, with U.S. airstrikes intensifying in Yemen.
In a sharp escalation of regional tensions, Houthi forces from Yemen claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel, marking their third strike in just 24 hours. Israel's military successfully intercepted the missile, with no reported casualties or significant damage.
The Houthi spokesperson announced the attack as U.S. airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen intensify. Directed by President Trump since March, these operations aim to diminish Houthi capabilities and deter their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
Expressing solidarity with Palestinians, the Houthis warned of expanded targets in Israel following renewed Israeli actions in Gaza, which started in March. This development further complicates the ongoing conflict and previously attempted ceasefire negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
