Insurance Plot Unveiled: Cold-blooded Murder Behind Road Accident

A seemingly accidental road incident involving a Dalit man with disabilities was revealed to be a calculated murder for a Rs 51 lakh life insurance claim. Four conspirators, including siblings, a criminal, and an insurance agent, orchestrated the murder. Re-investigation uncovered inconsistencies, leading to arrests and legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, what was initially perceived as a road accident turned out to be a deliberate murder, executed to claim a hefty life insurance payout worth Rs 51 lakh.

The plot was uncovered by Sambhal police, led by Superintendent Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, after further investigations revealed the chilling facts.

A network of conspirators, consisting of siblings, a convicted felon, and an insurance agent, meticulously planned and executed the crime, leading to a nationwide uproar and their subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

