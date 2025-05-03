Insurance Plot Unveiled: Cold-blooded Murder Behind Road Accident
A seemingly accidental road incident involving a Dalit man with disabilities was revealed to be a calculated murder for a Rs 51 lakh life insurance claim. Four conspirators, including siblings, a criminal, and an insurance agent, orchestrated the murder. Re-investigation uncovered inconsistencies, leading to arrests and legal proceedings.
In a shocking turn of events, what was initially perceived as a road accident turned out to be a deliberate murder, executed to claim a hefty life insurance payout worth Rs 51 lakh.
The plot was uncovered by Sambhal police, led by Superintendent Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, after further investigations revealed the chilling facts.
A network of conspirators, consisting of siblings, a convicted felon, and an insurance agent, meticulously planned and executed the crime, leading to a nationwide uproar and their subsequent arrest.
