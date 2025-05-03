India Halts Mail Exchanges with Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions
India has temporarily suspended all mail and parcel exchanges with Pakistan due to heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 deaths. The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communication, has issued this suspension, with India vowing to punish those responsible for the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:20 IST
In a swift response to the escalating tensions with Pakistan, India has suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels. This decision comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.
The order was issued by the Department of Posts, an arm of the Ministry of Communication, highlighting growing concerns over security and cross-border activities.
Amidst these developments, India has pledged stringent action against those involved in the attack, underscoring the seriousness of the geopolitical situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
