India Halts Mail Exchanges with Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

In a swift response to the escalating tensions with Pakistan, India has suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels. This decision comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

The order was issued by the Department of Posts, an arm of the Ministry of Communication, highlighting growing concerns over security and cross-border activities.

Amidst these developments, India has pledged stringent action against those involved in the attack, underscoring the seriousness of the geopolitical situation.

