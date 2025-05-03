Left Menu

New Anti-Communal Task Force Set to Combat Karnataka Violence

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the arrest of eight individuals linked to Suhas Shetty's murder. The prime accused, Abdul Safwan, allegedly orchestrated the killing in a financial deal. An anti-communal task force will be established to restore peace in the communal violence-afflicted Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Saturday that authorities have arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty.

The suspected mastermind, Abdul Safwan, had reportedly orchestrated the murder following financial and personal disputes, allegedly receiving payment promises for carrying out the act.

To tackle ongoing communal disturbances, Parameshwara confirmed the formation of an anti-communal task force, modeled after the Anti-Naxal force, specifically targeting the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

