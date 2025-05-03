New Anti-Communal Task Force Set to Combat Karnataka Violence

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Saturday that authorities have arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty.

The suspected mastermind, Abdul Safwan, had reportedly orchestrated the murder following financial and personal disputes, allegedly receiving payment promises for carrying out the act.

To tackle ongoing communal disturbances, Parameshwara confirmed the formation of an anti-communal task force, modeled after the Anti-Naxal force, specifically targeting the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts to restore peace.

