Five Men Nabbed for Major Delhi Theft: Stolen Goods Recovered

In a major breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested five men for allegedly breaking into a shop in Mukherjee Nagar, northwest Delhi, and making away with air conditioners, laptops, and cash. The operation resulted in solving at least two burglary cases, authorities reported on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Md Azaz, Moenuddin, Irfan alias Kale, Sudhir alias Parantha, and Arman alias Totla, all from Sangam Vihar in Wazirabad, include two repeat offenders. Azaz and Irfan were found to have previous criminal records, according to police sources.

The theft came to light when a shop owner in Dheerpur Nirankari Colony reported his store being broken into on the night of April 11. With the help of CCTV footage and local informants, police tracked down the thieves, recovering nine air conditioners and a motor pump. Investigations continue to trace further stolen goods and assess potential links to more unsolved thefts in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)