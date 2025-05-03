Left Menu

Five Men Nabbed for Major Delhi Theft: Stolen Goods Recovered

Five men were arrested in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar for stealing air conditioners, laptops, and cash. Police operated through CCTV footage and informants, recovering nine AC units and solving two burglary cases. The suspects, including repeat offenders, confessed to other crimes as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:28 IST
Five Men Nabbed for Major Delhi Theft: Stolen Goods Recovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested five men for allegedly breaking into a shop in Mukherjee Nagar, northwest Delhi, and making away with air conditioners, laptops, and cash. The operation resulted in solving at least two burglary cases, authorities reported on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Md Azaz, Moenuddin, Irfan alias Kale, Sudhir alias Parantha, and Arman alias Totla, all from Sangam Vihar in Wazirabad, include two repeat offenders. Azaz and Irfan were found to have previous criminal records, according to police sources.

The theft came to light when a shop owner in Dheerpur Nirankari Colony reported his store being broken into on the night of April 11. With the help of CCTV footage and local informants, police tracked down the thieves, recovering nine air conditioners and a motor pump. Investigations continue to trace further stolen goods and assess potential links to more unsolved thefts in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025