Cry for Justice: Maharashtra Farmers' Loan Woes Spotlighted by Raju Shetti

Raju Shetti, chief of Swambhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, heavily criticized the Maharashtra government for not waiving crop loans, leading to farmer suicides. Highlighting a tragic case of a farmer's family, Shetti lambasted officials for their disregard toward struggling farmers while drawing attention to inconsistencies in financial aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:22 IST
Cry for Justice: Maharashtra Farmers' Loan Woes Spotlighted by Raju Shetti
  • India

In a scathing critique, Raju Shetti, chief of the Swambhimani Shetkari Sanghatna and former MP, lashed out at the Maharashtra government on Saturday for its failure to waive crop loans. Shetti pointedly claimed that as a result, helpless farmers are 'dying like insects.'

Despite the tragic plight of farmers resorting to suicide, the government remains 'shameless,' according to Shetti. At an event in Baramati, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that a crop loan waiver was not feasible given the state's current financial status. Pawar urged farmers to pay loan installments timely instead of awaiting any intervention.

Highlighting the grim consequences, Shetti shared the somber tale of Sachin Jadhav, a Parbhani district farmer who took his life unable to repay a loan for his sister's wedding. In a heart-wrenching Facebook post addressed to CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shetti revealed that Jadhav's pregnant wife soon followed, leaving their daughters orphaned. He harshly criticized the government's priorities, contrasting it against the jubilant celebrations for the CM's daughter's academic success.

