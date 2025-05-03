Tragic Tale: A Husband's Double Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh
In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly murdered his wife, buried her under his bed, and then took his own life out of remorse. Police discovered the crime after neighbors reported a foul odor. Alcoholism and domestic strife were factors in this tragic episode.
A grim incident has surfaced from Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, where a 45-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife and buried her beneath their bed. The man, identified as Laxman, later took his own life, overwhelmed by remorse.
Police reports indicate that Laxman, who was in his fourth marriage and his wife Rukmani in her third, had been experiencing trouble due to alcohol abuse and frequent domestic disputes. The couple, who had been married for six years, did not have children together.
Authorities uncovered the horrifying scene after neighbors, alerted by a pungent smell, notified them. Laxman had reportedly told neighbors he had consumed poison. Upon police investigation, a woman's hand was found protruding from the ground, and Laxman's guilt reportedly led him to his tragic end.
