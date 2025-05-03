Left Menu

Centre's Landmark Move: Caste Census to Reshape India's Socio-economic Landscape

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) announced a significant policy shift with the inclusion of a caste census in the upcoming decadal survey. Championed as a step towards social justice, the decision has sparked political debate, positioning it as a milestone for OBC welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:38 IST
Centre's Landmark Move: Caste Census to Reshape India's Socio-economic Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming decadal census marks an important step towards social justice, according to National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir.

Ahir extolled the Narendra Modi administration for its ''well-thought-out'' move, asserting it would bring transparency in designing welfare schemes. The announcement has been received positively across various political spectrums, with leaders advocating for swift execution.

Criticism arose, framing the effort as politically motivated, yet supporters label the exercise as an overdue fulfillment of societal demand. The initiative aims to create a detailed socio-economic narrative crucial for the nation's welfare efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025