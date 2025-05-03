Centre's Landmark Move: Caste Census to Reshape India's Socio-economic Landscape

In a significant policy shift, the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming decadal census marks an important step towards social justice, according to National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir.

Ahir extolled the Narendra Modi administration for its ''well-thought-out'' move, asserting it would bring transparency in designing welfare schemes. The announcement has been received positively across various political spectrums, with leaders advocating for swift execution.

Criticism arose, framing the effort as politically motivated, yet supporters label the exercise as an overdue fulfillment of societal demand. The initiative aims to create a detailed socio-economic narrative crucial for the nation's welfare efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)