Left Menu

British Authorities Uncover Major Terror Plot

Britain's counter-terrorism police have arrested five men, including four Iranian nationals, suspected of plotting a targeted attack. The arrests took place in several cities, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are examining motivations and potential public risks linked to the plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 09:45 IST
British Authorities Uncover Major Terror Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major security operation, Britain's counter-terrorism police apprehended five individuals, among them four Iranian nationals, over suspicions of planning a terrorist attack targeting a specific location. The arrests occurred on Saturday across Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester, as confirmed by a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

Details surrounding the alleged plot have not been disclosed by authorities due to operational reasons. When approached for a statement, the Iranian Embassy in London did not immediately comment on the matter.

Commander Dominic Murphy, leading the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, noted that the investigation is at an early stage. "We are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter," Murphy stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025