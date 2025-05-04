British Authorities Uncover Major Terror Plot
Britain's counter-terrorism police have arrested five men, including four Iranian nationals, suspected of plotting a targeted attack. The arrests took place in several cities, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are examining motivations and potential public risks linked to the plot.
In a major security operation, Britain's counter-terrorism police apprehended five individuals, among them four Iranian nationals, over suspicions of planning a terrorist attack targeting a specific location. The arrests occurred on Saturday across Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester, as confirmed by a statement from the Metropolitan Police.
Details surrounding the alleged plot have not been disclosed by authorities due to operational reasons. When approached for a statement, the Iranian Embassy in London did not immediately comment on the matter.
Commander Dominic Murphy, leading the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, noted that the investigation is at an early stage. "We are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter," Murphy stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
