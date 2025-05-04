In a recent act of aggression, a drone attack launched by Russia targeted Kyiv, leaving 11 people injured and causing several residential buildings to catch fire. Among the wounded were two children, adding further urgency to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The city's streets witnessed falling debris, igniting flames in various districts, notably Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi, that required the efforts of 76 firefighters to quell. Eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions, indicative of air defense systems in action.

This latest escalation comes amid tensions surrounding wartime commemorations in Russia, with ongoing debates about potential ceasefires. Despite official claims, both nations refute deliberately targeting civilians as conflict persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)