Gun Salute Controversy in Manipur: FIR Filed Amidst Ethnic Violence Anniversary

An FIR was filed following a 'gun salute' in Manipur's Kangpokpi district during the second anniversary of ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities. Five firearms were seized, and local leaders were questioned as police conduct raids to arrest involved miscreants. President's rule has been imposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:27 IST
Gun Salute Controversy in Manipur: FIR Filed Amidst Ethnic Violence Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered in connection with a controversial 'gun salute' held in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, as reported by police on Sunday. This salute was conducted on the anniversary of ethnic violence, involving the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities.

A senior officer stated that five firearms were recovered from Saikul, where the salute occurred as part of the second anniversary remembrances of the strife that erupted in May 2023. The event, held in a Kuki-majority area, has led to local summoning and detentions.

The Centre's intervention had on February 13 led to the imposition of the President's rule following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The ongoing violence has resulted in over 260 fatalities and thousands displaced, placing Manipur's state assembly under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

