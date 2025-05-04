Left Menu

Drone Destruction: Ukraine's Struggle Amid Calls for Ceasefire

A Russian drone attack injured 11, prompting Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to demand a month-long ceasefire. Despite Russia’s proposed brief ceasefire for WWII anniversary, attacks persist. Kyiv faced fires from drone debris, with air defenses active. Russia and Ukraine continue accusing each other of targeting civilians since the conflict's 2022 start.

Updated: 04-05-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:13 IST
A recent Russian drone assault on Kyiv left 11 injured, including children, intensifying calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a substantial ceasefire. This plea follows Russia's symbolic but brief ceasefire announcement in May, marking the Soviet WWII victory, seemingly to signal peace interest.

Zelenskiy criticized what he perceives as Russia's contradictory behavior, highlighting the continued attacks even amid declared ceasefires. He shared on the X platform that over 1,180 attack drones were used recently, urging for a ceasefire that transcends symbolic holidays.

The drone strikes caused significant damage to residential areas in Kyiv, with fires reported due to falling debris. Ukrainian air defenses managed to intercept many drones, yet destruction and injuries occurred. Similar attacks hit Cherkasy, escalating civilian fears amidst ongoing warfare accusations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

