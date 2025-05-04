CPI(M) Criticizes Modi Government's Trade Moves with the US
The CPI(M) criticizes the Indian government's approach to US trade deals, warning against actions harming local farmers. The party also urges international pressure on Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza. Two rounds of India-US trade talks are underway, aiming to double bilateral trade value by 2030.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), has voiced its concern over India's ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. The Left party claims the Narendra Modi government is making concessions harmful to Indian farmers by voluntarily cutting tariffs on American imports.
Sunday saw a call from the CPI(M) Politburo urging the international community to press Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the free flow of essential aid to the region. The party condemned the dire situation in Gaza, highlighting the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by continued conflict and blockade.
The CPI(M) further criticized India for not taking a stronger stance against President Donald Trump's tariff escalations, as countries like China, Canada, Mexico, and the EU did. The Left party expressed concern about the potential impact on India's economy, with bilateral trade talks aiming to double by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
