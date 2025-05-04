Left Menu

CPI(M) Urges Probe into Pahalgam Attack Amid Rising Tensions

The CPI(M) has called for an investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing accountability and punishment for those responsible. The Left party criticized exploitations of the attack for promoting polarization and cautioned against aggressive measures that may alienate innocent communities, while urging focus on curbing systemic issues.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), has demanded a thorough investigation into the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, identifying it as a significant security failure. The party urges fixing responsibility and preventing future incidents by holding perpetrators accountable.

CPI(M) expressed concern over the attack's potential to fuel polarization, stressing the need for a strategy that includes diplomatic engagements and consultations with international entities like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to address cross-border terrorism without alienating communities.

The CPI(M) also highlighted ongoing concerns over minority rights and condemned the broader socio-political implications of recent governmental actions, advocating for peace dialogues and a reasoned approach to law enforcement and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

