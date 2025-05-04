CPI(M) Urges Probe into Pahalgam Attack Amid Rising Tensions

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), has demanded a thorough investigation into the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, identifying it as a significant security failure. The party urges fixing responsibility and preventing future incidents by holding perpetrators accountable.

CPI(M) expressed concern over the attack's potential to fuel polarization, stressing the need for a strategy that includes diplomatic engagements and consultations with international entities like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to address cross-border terrorism without alienating communities.

The CPI(M) also highlighted ongoing concerns over minority rights and condemned the broader socio-political implications of recent governmental actions, advocating for peace dialogues and a reasoned approach to law enforcement and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)