Alleged Police Brutality Sparks Suspensions and Transfers in Assam

Five police personnel were suspended and the officer in-charge transferred in Assam's Tinsukia district following allegations of assaulting a man during polling. An enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident after protests from locals demanded accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tinsukia | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Tinsukia district, tensions rose as five police personnel faced suspension and a key officer was transferred following allegations of assaulting a man during panchayat election polling, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident allegedly involved the officer in-charge, Biswajit Saharia, who reportedly ordered the man brought to the Bordumsa police station where he was beaten. This triggered local protests demanding justice and accountability for the actions taken inside the police precinct.

An enquiry led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathode has been initiated by Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, demanding a comprehensive report within 48 hours to ensure further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

