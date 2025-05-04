Alleged Police Brutality Sparks Suspensions and Transfers in Assam

In Assam's Tinsukia district, tensions rose as five police personnel faced suspension and a key officer was transferred following allegations of assaulting a man during panchayat election polling, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident allegedly involved the officer in-charge, Biswajit Saharia, who reportedly ordered the man brought to the Bordumsa police station where he was beaten. This triggered local protests demanding justice and accountability for the actions taken inside the police precinct.

An enquiry led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathode has been initiated by Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, demanding a comprehensive report within 48 hours to ensure further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)