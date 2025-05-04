Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Crusade: New Law Against Religious Conversions

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a proposal for a more stringent law to prevent religious conversions among tribal and other communities. He advocates for delisting converted tribals from Scheduled Tribe status to curb proselytization, asserting that India’s secular value should not include coerced conversions.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced a plan to introduce tougher legislation aimed at curbing religious conversions among tribal communities. The recommended law seeks to safeguard these groups from inducement-based conversions.

While affirming India's secular stance where individuals may adopt any faith, Sai expressed concerns over conversions influenced by promises of education and amenities, primarily affecting impoverished individuals. The Chief Minister argues that delisting tribals from the Scheduled Tribe category, upon religious conversion, might prevent such coercion.

The call for delisting has gained traction among tribal communities, with groups from Bastar and Surguja regions making repeated demands. Sai cited historical precedence in parliamentary discussions led by political figures, advocating that converted tribals should not benefit from ST-designated privileges.

