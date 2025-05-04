Crypto Ransom: French Police Rescue in Dramatic Hostage Situation

In a dramatic nighttime operation, French police rescued the father of a wealthy cryptocurrency entrepreneur after he was kidnapped in Paris for ransom. The incident highlights the increasing danger posed to individuals involved in the booming digital assets industry.

Authorities located the hostage in a house in the Essonne region. Reports suggest that the captors inflicted severe injuries, including cutting off one of the victim's fingers. Five suspects were apprehended, including a driver allegedly involved in the abduction.

The crime echoes a January incident where a co-founder of a French crypto-wallet firm was also kidnapped. With rising criminal acts targeting people in the cryptocurrency sector, police are pursuing a comprehensive investigation into possible crimes, such as kidnapping with torture.

(With inputs from agencies.)