Mystery Over Man's Plunge into Yamuna River
A middle-aged man jumped into the Yamuna river from the Geeta Colony flyover after escaping a moving auto-rickshaw. Police have initiated a search operation and are working to identify the individual. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the reason behind this unexplained act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:27 IST
A middle-aged man allegedly leapt from a moving auto-rickshaw before diving into the Yamuna river from the Geeta Colony flyover on Sunday morning, according to police sources.
Police and rescue teams have commenced a search operation to locate the man, whose identity remains unknown, sources reported.
An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the man's actions, authorities added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
