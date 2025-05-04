Left Menu

Mystery Over Man's Plunge into Yamuna River

A middle-aged man jumped into the Yamuna river from the Geeta Colony flyover after escaping a moving auto-rickshaw. Police have initiated a search operation and are working to identify the individual. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the reason behind this unexplained act.

Updated: 04-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:27 IST
A middle-aged man allegedly leapt from a moving auto-rickshaw before diving into the Yamuna river from the Geeta Colony flyover on Sunday morning, according to police sources.

Police and rescue teams have commenced a search operation to locate the man, whose identity remains unknown, sources reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the man's actions, authorities added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

