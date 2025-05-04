Two Arrested in Samba: Heroin Bust on Jammu-Pathankot Highway

In a significant drug bust, police arrested two alleged drug peddlers in the Samba district on Sunday, recovering 7.5 grams of heroin. The operation took place on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

The suspects were stopped during a routine vehicle check at Vijaypur, authorities confirmed. Police identified the accused as Mohd Mustafa and Usman Choudhary, residents of Badhori village.

Both individuals have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, underscoring continued law enforcement efforts against drug trafficking in the region.

