Unresolved Death: The Risky Terrain for Nepali Journalists

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has demanded urgent government action by establishing a high-level probe committee to thoroughly investigate the suspicious death of journalist Suresh Rajak. Rajak died during a pro-monarchist protest on March 28 in Kathmandu, raising concerns over journalists' safety in Nepal.

A seven-member FNJ committee led by vice-president Umid Prasad Bagchand revealed unanswered questions and inconsistencies surrounding Rajak's death in their report. His body was discovered in a building at Tinkune, which was torched during the protest. The FNJ's findings highlight potential criminal involvement, urging that suspects be formally identified as defendants in a homicide case.

The FNJ report has cast doubts on why Rajak didn't escape the burning building while others did, suggesting a targeted attack was possible. This prompted the federation to criticize both the government and media organizations for not ensuring the safety of journalists in hazardous conditions, emphasizing the need for protection and insurance.

