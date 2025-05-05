Israel Weighs Gaza Offensive Expansion Amid Aid Controversy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to convene his security cabinet on Sunday to deliberate the escalation of their Gaza offensive and the potential resumption of aid to the region. This decision follows a near-hit incident involving a missile from the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

The meeting's outcome is uncertain, as is whether final approval to expand the campaign will be given. The Israeli military has already issued a significant number of reserve call-ups. According to Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, these efforts aim to increase pressure on Hamas to secure the return of hostages and their defeat.

With control over about a third of Gaza, Israel faces growing calls to lift its aid blockade. Critics argue the blockade exacerbates humanitarian conditions, while officials claim Hamas has appropriated aid. New plans to distribute aid through private companies, avoiding U.N. involvement, are under discussion, reflecting the ongoing debate within Israel's leadership over effective and ethical strategies.

