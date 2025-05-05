Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran Vows Retaliation in Face-Off with U.S. and Israel

Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh threatened retaliation if the U.S. or Israel attacks, following Israeli PM Netanyahu's vow to respond to a Houthi missile strike near Israel's main airport. Nasirzadeh stated Iran would target Western interests, emphasizing Iran's support for Houthis as self-driven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's Defence Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, issued a stern warning on Sunday, declaring that Tehran would retaliate if attacked by the United States or Israel. This statement follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise to retaliate against Iran for a Houthi missile strike near Israel's primary airport.

Nasirzadeh, speaking on Iranian state television, emphasized that if a conflict is initiated by the U.S. or Israel, Tehran would strike their interests and forces globally where necessary. The recent missile launch by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group, near Ben Gurion Airport, signifies a series of such attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Amid growing tensions, Iran revealed a new solid-fuel ballistic missile, "Qassem Bassir," with a 1,200 km range. Meanwhile, the U.S. has targeted Houthi strongholds in Yemen since March, holding Iran accountable for the group's actions. Nasirzadeh reiterated Iran does not seek hostility but will consider U.S. bases in the region targets if provoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

