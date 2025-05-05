UN Security Council Initiates Crisis Talks: India-Pakistan Tensions

The United Nations Security Council is poised to convene closed consultations on May 5 to address the escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals, India and Pakistan. This meeting was requested by Pakistan, a non-permanent member, highlighting the urgent regional security concerns.

The urgency arises after the Pahalgam terror attack, which involved cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, killing 26 civilians. Greece, presiding over the council this month, echoed the necessity for this dialogue as an opportunity to express views and potentially ease mounting tensions.

Global leaders, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and representatives of Council member nations, are actively engaged in discussions, emphasizing the importance of bringing perpetrators to justice and condemning terrorism unequivocally across all platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)