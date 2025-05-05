Left Menu

UN Security Council Initiates Crisis Talks: India-Pakistan Tensions

The UN Security Council is set to conduct closed consultations on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The meeting, scheduled for May 5, is initiated by Pakistan amidst growing concerns over terrorism and rising tensions following a recent attack in Pahalgam.

Updated: 05-05-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 07:16 IST
The United Nations Security Council is poised to convene closed consultations on May 5 to address the escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals, India and Pakistan. This meeting was requested by Pakistan, a non-permanent member, highlighting the urgent regional security concerns.

The urgency arises after the Pahalgam terror attack, which involved cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, killing 26 civilians. Greece, presiding over the council this month, echoed the necessity for this dialogue as an opportunity to express views and potentially ease mounting tensions.

Global leaders, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and representatives of Council member nations, are actively engaged in discussions, emphasizing the importance of bringing perpetrators to justice and condemning terrorism unequivocally across all platforms.

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

